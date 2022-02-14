Ancora Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 37,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHG stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

