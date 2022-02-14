Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $155.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $132.00 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

