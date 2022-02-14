Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 221.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 24.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTMD opened at $94.60 on Monday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

