Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 923 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $87.43 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $95.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77.

