Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.60. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

