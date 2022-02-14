Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in AON were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,141. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.80.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

