APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Down 4.2%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) was down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.72. Approximately 32,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,744,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in APA by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in APA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in APA by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in APA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in APA by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

