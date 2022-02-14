Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $51.92 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

