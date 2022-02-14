Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

