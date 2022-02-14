Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $168.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

