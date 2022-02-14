ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Sells $455,000.00 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Spinner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

ARCB stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ArcBest by 29.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ArcBest by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

