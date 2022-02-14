ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.70.

ARCB opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $43,083,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 197,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

