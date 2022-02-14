Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 9,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.