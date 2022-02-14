Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Up 4.8%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 50,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,439,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrival (ARVL)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.