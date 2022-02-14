Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Up 4.8%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 50,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,439,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Arrival by 66.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Arrival by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

