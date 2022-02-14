Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.440-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.35 billion-$8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.76. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

