Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of -1.52.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

