Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of -1.52.
Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.