Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $29,590,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $29,590,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ASAN opened at $61.56 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $2,657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 38.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $889,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

