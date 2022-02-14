Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $95.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

