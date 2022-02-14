Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,351 shares of company stock valued at $290,776. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 36.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

