Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,388,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,321,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2,195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,147,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,227,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.