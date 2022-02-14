Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $119.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 183,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,871,000 after acquiring an additional 85,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

