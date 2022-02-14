Atomera (ATOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.52. Atomera has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

Get Atomera alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atomera by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atomera by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Atomera by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atomera by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atomera by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.