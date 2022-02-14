AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $24.13 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.