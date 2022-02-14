Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.93.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $227.13 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $226.40 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 223,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

