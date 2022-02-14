Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $300.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Autodesk traded as low as $223.81 and last traded at $229.16, with a volume of 6097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.13.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.36.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,644,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.13 and its 200 day moving average is $288.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

