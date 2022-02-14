Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in January

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,200 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the January 15th total of 1,558,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Autogrill stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. Autogrill has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

