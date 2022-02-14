AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
AUTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of AUTO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,214. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.
About AutoWeb
AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.
