Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AWX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

