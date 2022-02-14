Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by Calixto Global Investors LP

Calixto Global Investors LP increased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 76.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Avis Budget Group accounts for about 9.8% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $13.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,755. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $545.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day moving average is $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

