Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

