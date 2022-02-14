Axa S.A. Acquires 3,700 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE:FCN opened at $149.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average is $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.