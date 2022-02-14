Axa S.A. Buys 6,617 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17.

