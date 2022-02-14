Axa S.A. Cuts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,409 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Qorvo by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $127.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

