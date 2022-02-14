Axa S.A. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,806 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $310.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.