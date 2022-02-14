Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,162. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

