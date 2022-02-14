B. Riley Lowers Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target to $23.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Backblaze from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 26.75.

BLZE stock opened at 13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.19. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 11.11 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. The company had revenue of 17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 17.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,339,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

