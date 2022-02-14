Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Head-To-Head Comparison

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BOK Financial alerts:

37.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BOK Financial pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOK Financial and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.80 $618.12 million $8.95 11.36 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BOK Financial and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial presently has a consensus price target of $100.71, indicating a potential downside of 0.96%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 32.34% 11.58% 1.31% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BOK Financial beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services, lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network, and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.