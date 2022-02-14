Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dillard’s by 12,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $295,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $248.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.21. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.84 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

