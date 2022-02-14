Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 165,471 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.31 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.03.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

