Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $6.40 Million in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,966,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,673,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.41 on Monday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRSH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

