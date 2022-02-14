Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.35 Million Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 3.78. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

