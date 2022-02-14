Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 250,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,620,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 142,380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPRT opened at $25.42 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

