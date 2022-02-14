Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $7.47 Million Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,753,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 561,126 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 174,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NYMT opened at $3.59 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

