Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 38.8% in January

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

