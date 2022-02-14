Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLMIF opened at $10.00 on Monday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Get Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.