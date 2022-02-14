Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,104 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.92 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $392.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

