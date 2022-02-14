Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the January 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAOS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. 54,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,647. Baosheng Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

