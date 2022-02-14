Barclays PLC Acquires 15,254 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 201.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

