Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 229.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 201.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 864.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CURE opened at $113.32 on Monday. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $148.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23.

