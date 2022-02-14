Barclays PLC Buys 7,942 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $181,679 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

